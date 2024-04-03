Heartland Bank & Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for about 1.3% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Synopsys by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 64.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marc N. Casper acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc N. Casper purchased 750 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,341.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,513 shares of company stock worth $12,383,323. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $9.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $579.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,552. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $565.17 and a 200-day moving average of $525.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.36 and a 52-week high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $594.60.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

