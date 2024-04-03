Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Position Reduced by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co reduced its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Onsemi comprises approximately 0.8% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ON. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 70,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Onsemi by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 140,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in shares of Onsemi by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 11,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ON. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.79.

Onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of ON stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.15. 1,177,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,373,239. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $61.47 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.80.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

