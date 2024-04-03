Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,095,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $48,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,652,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,040,522,000 after purchasing an additional 141,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $41.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,698,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,915,385. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.04 and a 200 day moving average of $43.13. The company has a market cap of $165.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

