Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE ETW opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $8.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.76.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
