Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund alerts:

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

JPI opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average of $17.94. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPI. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 13.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund during the first quarter valued at $724,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 30,753 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth $423,000.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.