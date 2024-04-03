Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
JPI opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average of $17.94. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund
Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.