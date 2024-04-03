Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $8.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.
