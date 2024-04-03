U S Global Investors Inc. Purchases New Position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 96,478.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,031,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,236,000 after acquiring an additional 57,971,760 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 91.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,250,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,402,000 after acquiring an additional 597,970 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 26,267 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 54.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 147,844 shares during the period. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Trading Up 3.7 %

SILJ traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,021,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,141. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.33. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $12.15.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

