U S Global Investors Inc. Makes New Investment in VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Steel ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 26,214.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF during the third quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000.

VanEck Steel ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SLX stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,291. The company has a market cap of $132.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.54. VanEck Steel ETF has a 12 month low of $55.19 and a 12 month high of $75.00.

About VanEck Steel ETF

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

