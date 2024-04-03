U S Global Investors Inc. Has $106,000 Stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1,985.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1,037.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth $52,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers Trading Up 1.8 %

Scorpio Tankers stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.91. The stock had a trading volume of 205,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,017. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.21. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.34 and a 12 month high of $74.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.70 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 40.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on STNG. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Scorpio Tankers

About Scorpio Tankers

(Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.