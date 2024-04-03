U S Global Investors Inc. Raises Stock Position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 144.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in International Seaways by 66.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,977 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 17.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,280,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,180,000 after buying an additional 16,434 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,162,000 after buying an additional 136,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,511,000 after buying an additional 64,562 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $53,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,684,443.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexandra Kate Blankenship sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $318,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,912.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $53,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,684,443.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,846 shares of company stock worth $3,073,978. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INSW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

International Seaways Stock Performance

INSW traded up $1.68 on Wednesday, reaching $55.52. The stock had a trading volume of 171,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,416. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.77 and a 12-month high of $55.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.57. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of -0.05.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.10. International Seaways had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.36 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

International Seaways Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.27%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

