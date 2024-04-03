Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 90.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 367.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

RCL traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.06. 317,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.62. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $141.62.

Insider Activity

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

