DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Buys New Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,996,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $308,013,000 after acquiring an additional 168,601 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 23.9% during the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 10,662,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $343,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,229 shares during the last quarter. Browning West LP grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% during the second quarter. Browning West LP now owns 6,645,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $214,252,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,293,000 after acquiring an additional 97,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,884,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,092,000 after buying an additional 69,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.05.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.66. 70,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,391. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.98 and a twelve month high of $38.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.89.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.35 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 16.70%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 27.06%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.