DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Cuts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,067 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,289,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.2 %

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $8.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $702.96. The stock had a trading volume of 839,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,479. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $476.75 and a 52-week high of $787.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $727.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $647.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $311.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on COST. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $672.76.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,582 shares of company stock worth $10,736,778. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

