Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Stake Lowered by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PEY traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.30. 41,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,733. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

