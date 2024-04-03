StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $390,000 Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,956 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 29,409 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,170,347 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,269,000 after acquiring an additional 576,534 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,191 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,444,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,130,000 after purchasing an additional 47,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,675,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,927,656,000 after buying an additional 10,962,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 1.3 %

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.97. 6,021,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,398,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.58 and a 52 week high of $36.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBA. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett purchased 4,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,992.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,456 shares of company stock worth $458,473 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

