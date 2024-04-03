StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,361 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in American Express by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.54. 331,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,592. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $163.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $231.69.

American Express Cuts Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.68.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

