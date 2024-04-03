StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 373,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,257,000 after acquiring an additional 38,075 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $771,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period.

VBK traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $255.48. 53,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,632. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.75. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $262.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

