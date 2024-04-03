Venturi Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,719,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,187,000 after buying an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of OEF traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.44. 54,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,475. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $185.37 and a fifty-two week high of $248.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.85 and its 200-day moving average is $221.89.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.
