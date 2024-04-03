Vulcan Forged PYR Trading Down 10.8% This Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for approximately $6.75 or 0.00010151 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $189.61 million and $9.16 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

