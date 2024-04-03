SOMESING (SSX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $33,418.89

SOMESING (SSX) traded down 63% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One SOMESING token can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. SOMESING has a total market cap of $17.65 million and $33,418.89 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded up 218.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING was first traded on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,598,754,847 tokens. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

SOMESING Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

