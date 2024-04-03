StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $567,000 Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLT. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TLT stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $91.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,764,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,313,414. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.04 and its 200-day moving average is $92.42. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $108.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

