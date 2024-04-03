StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 166.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,553,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,198,000 after purchasing an additional 970,943 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,080,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,368,000 after buying an additional 237,394 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,552,000 after buying an additional 166,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 425,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,956,000 after buying an additional 160,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,620,000 after purchasing an additional 150,444 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SMH traded up $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.65. 1,957,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,796,774. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.93. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $239.14.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

