1,647 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Acquired by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.03. 103,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,304. The stock has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $229.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.19.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

