Venturi Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.36.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,463,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $4.35 on Wednesday, reaching $325.29. 395,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,424. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $284.85 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $314.21 and its 200-day moving average is $316.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

