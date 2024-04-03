Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE EFR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.86. The stock had a trading volume of 16,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,781. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.56. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $13.28.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFR. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

