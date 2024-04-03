Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.55, Briefing.com reports. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $703.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CALM opened at $61.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.93. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $62.67.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $57,864.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,726.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cal-Maine Foods news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 4,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $252,144.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $57,864.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,570 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,726.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,228 shares of company stock valued at $520,122. 13.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 99.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

