Kava 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $35.28 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $35.28 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00070891 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00027680 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00010122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00016663 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006478 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,628 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,860,629 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

