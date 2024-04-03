Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NMZ opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75.

Get Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.