The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Trading Down 2.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $10.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The Hain Celestial Group traded as low as $7.01 and last traded at $7.06. 242,721 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,119,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

HAIN has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,015,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,227,000 after buying an additional 219,733 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,152,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,217 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,131,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,848,000 after purchasing an additional 462,919 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,752,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,913,000 after purchasing an additional 398,441 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,399,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,295,000 after purchasing an additional 38,991 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $640.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.31 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

