Olin (NYSE:OLN) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $60.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Olin traded as high as $59.97 and last traded at $59.54, with a volume of 170961 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.33.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Olin from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Olin from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.93.
Insider Activity at Olin
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Olin by 154.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Olin during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Olin by 76.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Olin by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Olin by 508.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Olin Stock Up 0.2 %
The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.75.
Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Olin had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Olin Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Olin’s payout ratio is 22.60%.
About Olin
Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.
Read More
