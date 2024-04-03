Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBUGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,070,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the February 29th total of 9,390,000 shares. Approximately 12.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRBU. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 6,360,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,444,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Caribou Biosciences by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,754,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,247,000 after acquiring an additional 32,480 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,962,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,703,000 after purchasing an additional 139,893 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,521,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 21,543 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $16,730,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBU traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.84. The company had a trading volume of 340,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,802. Caribou Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $8.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

