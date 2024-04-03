Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,070,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the February 29th total of 9,390,000 shares. Approximately 12.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Institutional Trading of Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences Trading Up 1.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRBU. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 6,360,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,444,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Caribou Biosciences by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,754,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,247,000 after acquiring an additional 32,480 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,962,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,703,000 after purchasing an additional 139,893 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,521,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 21,543 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $16,730,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBU traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.84. The company had a trading volume of 340,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,802. Caribou Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $8.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

