McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,705 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 2.2% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.2 %

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.31. 515,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,130,074. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $289.21 and a 200 day moving average of $280.91. The company has a market capitalization of $200.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.60.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

