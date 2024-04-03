ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 4th quarter worth $525,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 73,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF alerts:

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Performance

BATS ARKG traded down $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $27.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,723,945 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.66.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.