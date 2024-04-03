Bridges Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 83.4% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 81.9% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 737.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

ARKF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.64. The stock had a trading volume of 86,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,518. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $16.93 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.51.

About ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

