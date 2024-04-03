VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Shares Purchased by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,686 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned 0.14% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 204,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 543.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 15,412 shares during the period.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BIZD traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.34. 114,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,859. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $16.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $689.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

