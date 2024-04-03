Bridges Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Argus increased their price target on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research raised Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.97.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $306.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,621,626. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.65. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.31 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $297.00 billion, a PE ratio of 72.91, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $3,774,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,896,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,496,414,327.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $3,774,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,896,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,496,414,327.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total transaction of $2,538,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,193,919.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 913,175 shares of company stock valued at $261,391,996 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

