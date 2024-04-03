Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 182,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Gold Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 672,400 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after acquiring an additional 591,368 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,880,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $211.05. 1,343,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,778,854. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $211.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.01.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

