Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.15. The company had a trading volume of 67,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,537. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $7.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.71.

Insider Activity at Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Michael A. Perry purchased 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.18 per share, for a total transaction of $56,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,722. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 322,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

