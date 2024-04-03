Chemours (NYSE:CC) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.62, but opened at $28.25. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Chemours shares last traded at $27.79, with a volume of 68,740 shares trading hands.

CC has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Chemours from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.22.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chemours in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 2.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -64.52%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

