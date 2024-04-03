Orchid Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, Orchid has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $133.47 million and $6.14 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00007605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00014638 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00022942 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001648 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00013628 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,546.48 or 1.00107964 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000083 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00134967 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.13586536 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $6,487,561.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

