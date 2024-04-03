Toncoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $167.05 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.06 or 0.00007605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $17.26 billion and $167.05 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00014638 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00022942 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001648 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00013628 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,546.48 or 1.00107964 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000083 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00134967 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,104,894,645 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,104,884,156.369946 with 3,470,462,980.072239 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 4.97046788 USD and is down -2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 244 active market(s) with $188,318,960.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

