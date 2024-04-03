ASD Price Tops $0.0712 on Major Exchanges (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One ASD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0712 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $47.04 million and $2.61 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00007605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00014638 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00022942 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001648 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00013628 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,546.48 or 1.00107964 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000083 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00134967 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.07397154 USD and is up 5.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,718,951.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

