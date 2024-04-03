Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,557 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 14,139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $672.76.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,220,540.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,582 shares of company stock worth $10,736,778. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST traded down $8.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $702.56. The company had a trading volume of 598,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $476.75 and a 1-year high of $787.08. The company has a market cap of $311.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $727.00 and a 200-day moving average of $647.84.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.68%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

