Howland Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,315,000 after acquiring an additional 318,692 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $283,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,830,000 after acquiring an additional 85,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,586,000 after acquiring an additional 80,145 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT stock traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $522.47. The stock had a trading volume of 62,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $515.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $472.37. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $368.39 and a fifty-two week high of $536.63.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

