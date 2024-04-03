Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,127 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Valhi worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Valhi by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Valhi by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Valhi by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valhi by 30.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valhi by 50.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valhi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Valhi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Valhi Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Valhi stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.30. 4,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,998. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $461.13 million, a PE ratio of -38.81 and a beta of 1.40. Valhi, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $17.84.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Valhi had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter.

Valhi Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio is currently -76.19%.

Valhi Profile

(Free Report)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.