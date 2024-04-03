Howland Capital Management LLC Has $283,000 Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,192,621,000 after purchasing an additional 132,237,142 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,038,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,133,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $633,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,847 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPD. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

EPD stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.79. The stock had a trading volume of 905,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880,889. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $29.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.75%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

