Howland Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 287.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 53,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 39,515 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 149,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 13,295 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 15,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter.

IWR stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.05. 669,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,094. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

