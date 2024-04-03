Howland Capital Management LLC Has $448,000 Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474,478 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,159,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,822,000 after purchasing an additional 115,989 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,852,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,703,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,675,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,172,000 after purchasing an additional 27,994 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.09. 70,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,452. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.99. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $176.20.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

