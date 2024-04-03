Sutro Biopharma’s (STRO) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 102.84% from the stock’s previous close.

STRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.93. The company had a trading volume of 426,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,486. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $307.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80.

In related news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 12,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $60,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 204.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 114,610 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after buying an additional 28,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

