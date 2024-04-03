Venturi Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.1 %

DGX stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.42. The stock had a trading volume of 72,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,231. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.34. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $148.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.92%.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $706,312.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,610.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $706,312.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,610.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total value of $703,349.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,809,145.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,202. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.